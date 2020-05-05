  1. Home
Sunny Leone enjoys mopping the floor of her house during the lockdown

Sunny Leone has been busy mopping the floor of her house, such are the trials of lockdown!
Sunny Leone enjoys mopping the floor of her house during the lockdownSunny Leone enjoys mopping the floor of her house during the lockdown
By the look of things, she is making merry while the new ‘job profile' lasts. Taking to Instagram, Sunny has shared a TikTok video where she can be seen dancing even as she mops the floor.

"Hmmmm... if I'm forced to mop, well then... #lockedupwithsunny," she captioned the video.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The video has naturally gone viral and fans are amused by Sunny's new avatar.

"Good job!" one fan wrote, while another commented: "Awesome!"

Another fan found the mundane activity of mopping the floor "too cute!" because Sunny was doing it.

