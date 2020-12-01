Sunny Leone flaunts her chic style in a cool jumper as she strikes a pose on her balcony; See PHOTOS

Sunny Leone returned to India in November. The actress took to social media to share photos from her from her latest shoot and left fans in awe.

enjoys a huge fan following on social media. From moments of her personal life to professional shoots, she loves to keep her fans updated with her shenanigans with her kids and husband as well as work. After spending six months in Los Angeles with family amid the pandemic, Sunny returned to India in November. Now, the gorgeous actress has been often sharing pictures from her latest music video shoot on her Instagram handle and setting the internet on fire.

Today, the actress shared a couple of pictures wherein she can be seen flaunting her chic style in a comfy jumper. Sunny looks pretty while striking a pose for the camera on her balcony. While sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Love this comfy jumper!! xoxo.” Yesterday, she has shared a still from the sets of her latest music video shoot. In the picture, Sunny looked alluring in a semi-sheer black floor length gown. She captioned the post as, “Dope video coming soon (sic)!”

Check out Sunny Leone’s latest post here:

A few days back, Sunny Leone shared a picture on Instagram in which she was seen sporting a shiny pink jacket and a pink coloured wig with bangs. Sharing the same, she wrote, "Loved this look from my last song shoot!! Sneak peek (sic)."

While announcing that a ‘dope video’ will be out soon, Sunny captioned the post as, “When we get to play dress up. Hair& makeup & photo by @ricardoferrise2 styling by @erin_micklow Security @geege_on_video. Dope video coming soon (sic)!” Amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, Sunny Leone had moved to California with her family to ensure their safety.

Credits :Sunny Leone Instagram

