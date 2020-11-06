Sunny Leone gears up for some 'new adventure' as she returns to Mumbai after 6 months; See POST

Sunny Leone and her family celebrated Halloween together a few days back. Now, the actress is all set to return to Mumbai.

is an avid social media user and often keeps her fans posted about her personal and professional life. The stunning beauty jetted off to the US with husband Daniel Weber and kids in May amidst the COVID-19 crisis and inevitable lockdown in the country. However, the starlet often grabs attention one way or the other owing to her social media posts. Be it sharing cute pictures with her kids or posting pictures of their brand new Maserati, Sunny does it all!

And now, the Ek Paheli Leela actress is all set to return to India. She has shared a picture of herself sitting inside a plane while announcing the same. Sunny Leone is seen wearing a blue cardigan and a matching jacket which she teams up with a pair of cool shades. The diva also adapts to the new normal and wears a mask while on her way. She writes, “After 6months it’s time to come home Mumbai!! New adventure!”

Check out her post below:

A few days back, the actress shared a few pictures with her family as they dressed up in colourful costumes on the occasion of Halloween. Sunny and Daniel are now the doting parents of three kids, Nisha, Noah, and Asher. The actress was last seen in the movie titled Motichoor Chaknachoor featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya Shetty in which she made a special appearance in a song. As of now, Sunny Leone has a few South projects lined up that include Rangeela and Veeramadevi.

