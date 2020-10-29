Sunny Leone gives fans major fitspiration with her latest post; Says 'Another day, another workout'

Sunny Leone recently took to her Instagram story to share a workout video. The actress is a fitness lover and always gives a glimpse of her workout to fans.

, who is currently in Los Angeles with her family, has been giving glimpses from her life to her fans on social media. From trying out new forms of exercises to having painting sessions with her daughter Nisha Kaur Weber, the actress has been keeping her fans up to date. Not long ago, Sunny tried boxing and aerial yoga. Now, the actress took to her Instagram story and shared a workout video wherein she can be cycling to keep herself fit amidst the pandemic.

In the video, she can be seen wearing sports attire paired with sneakers. She can be heard saying “Another day, another workout” in the clip. The Jism actress is giving us major fitspiration through her latest post. Earlier, the mother-of-three had shared a post-workout video and mentioned in her post that it was day two of her boxing session.

Take a look at Sunny Leone’s latest post here:

Recently, in an interview with ETimes, Sunny said that she has been able to take up boxing again post lockdown, although gyms that are open in California are limited. She further added, “I believe kick-boxing is the best way to jump-start kicking my butt to where I want it to be. I work every single muscle in my body punching and kicking a bag. And I have to tell you that it feels good! My mantra right now is that I refuse to have the ‘Covid bod’. No choice but to suffer and kick butt.”

Yesterday, the actress has shared a cute picture of herself and in her post, she has revealed that it is too cold in LA and thus, she has taken out her green socks.

Credits :Sunny Leone Instagram

