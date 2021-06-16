  1. Home
Sunny Leone gives an insight into what’s important in life

Sunny Leone had a few words of wisdom in her Wednesday post on social media.
An Instagram photo she posted captures Sunny in close-up, sporting a no make-up look. She has a faraway look in the eyes.

"Reflect !!!! Because it all changes so fast !!!" Sunny wrote as caption. The actress is currently seen hosting the youth-based reality show "Splitsvilla" with Rannvijay Singha on television. It has been shot in Kerala.

Her other upcoming roster includes the psychological thriller "Shero" and the thriller series "Anamika". Sunny also has a role in the period drama "The Battle Of Bheema Koregaon".

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

