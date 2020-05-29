Sunny Leone goes picking her own veggies straight from her farm

  1. Home
Actress Sunny Leone has currently flown away to the US because she feels it is safer there for her and her family amid the COVID-19 pandemic. She has been busy farming, going by her social media posts.
On Instagram, Sunny has posted a couple of photographs. In one image, she is seen posing in a farm, while in the second picture she is seen standing next to her husband Daniel Weber.

"Went to the farm today with @dirrty99 we are now picking our own veggies straight from Mother Earth! great day!," she captioned the image.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Earlier this month, Sunny along with Daniel and their children Nisha, Noah and Asher, flew away to the Unites States amid COVID-19 pandemic because she felt her children would be safer there against this "invisible killer" coronavirus.

Sunny took to Instagram, where she posted a photograph of herself along with her three children.

"Happy Mother's Day to all mothers out there. In life when you have children your own priorities and well being takes the back seat," she wrote alongside the image.

"Both @dirrty99 and I had the opportunity to take our children where we felt they would be safer against this invisible killer "corona virus" Our home away from home and secret garden in Los Angeles. I know this is what my mother would have wanted me to do. Miss you mom. Happy Mother's Day!"

