Sunny Leone has daughter Nisha Kaur as her little helper while making a painting: Working together as a team

Sunny Leone has shared a picture with her daughter Nisha Kaur Weber wherein the two can be seen trying their hands-on canvas painting.

often shares glimpses of her life in the US on her Instagram handle. The actress moved to Los Angeles with her entire family during the mid-year amid the Coronavirus outbreak. Today, Sunny shared a picture with her daughter Nisha Kaur Weber wherein the mother-daughter duo can be seen working together on a canvas painting. While Sunny seems to have made the most of it, her daughter Nisha also seems to have lent her some help in the whole process.

While sharing the picture on Instagram, Sunny wrote, “Working together as a team!! My little princess Nisha (sic)."

Have a look at Sunny Leone’s latest post here:

Earlier, Sunny took to her Instagram handle to share a video from her painting session with daughter Nisha. In the caption, Sunny wrote, “Nisha, Noah, Asher and myself made 6 paintings this weekend and this is the one I made and Nisha helped. A gift for our best friend Aunty Marci. Happy Birthday! We love you so much!”

Sunny seems to be enjoying a lot with her children and spending quality time with her husband Daniel Weber in LA.

The Jism 2 actress had earlier shared a video from her pool time with Nisha at one of her friend’s place. While sharing the video, Sunny wrote, “Girls just wanna have fun!!! @nuria.contreras and our beauty Nisha Kaur!! More shenanigans tomorrow!! Thanks Nuria for always having us over!”

For the uninitiated, Sunny Leone tied the knot with Daniel Weber in January 2011. The couple adopted Nisha Kaur Weber in 2017. In March 2018, the twins, Noah and Asher were born via surrogacy.

