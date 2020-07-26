  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sunny Leone has a perfect beach day out

Actress Sunny Leone is in love with her beach outings.
434 reads Mumbai
Sunny Leone has a perfect beach day outSunny Leone has a perfect beach day out
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Lately, the actress has been sharing pictures from her beach outings on her Instagram. On Sunday, she shared a glimpse of her "chilly morning at the beach". In the photograph, Sunny is seen sporting a long red-coloured shirt and black shorts, which she paired with a pair of sunglasses. She can be seen walking on the beach. "Chilly morning at the beach,a she captioned the image.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Chilly morning at the beach :)

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on

Earlier this month, Sunny shared a glimpse of her 'social distancing day at the beach'. Sunny took to her official Instagram account, where she posted a picture of herself in a bright blue swimsuit. She completed her look with a black baseball cap and sunglasses. "Social distancing at the beach!! Can't get any better then this! California LOVE!" she wrote alongside the image. The actress also shared a picture with her husband Daniel Weber. "In the sunshine with this hottie @dirrty99," she wrote alongside the image. On the work front, Sunny will next be seen in "Veeramadevi" and "Koka Kola".

Also Read Sunny Leone spends her day with her man and her little nuggets

Credits :IANS

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sanjana Sanghi on her 1st day on Dil Bechara sets, Rockstar shoot with Ranbir Kapoor
Dil Bechara: Celebs share their experience of working in Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film
Ankita Lokhande, Rhea Chakraborty to Kriti Sanon: Celebs' reactions on Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara
Ahead of Dil Bechara’s release, here are Sanjana Sanghi’s interesting statements about Sushant Singh Rajput
Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary on Shikayat, trolls, lockdown, Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara’s INTERESTING facts
Vidya Balan on patriarchy, being unkind to your body, self-doubt, mental health
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, #MeToo stories; says never felt he was bipolar
Katrina Kaif: From Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal; A look at the actress’ linkups which made headlines
Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi’s lesser known facts REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut’s shocking statements about Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and others

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement