Sunny Leone joins in on the joke as she tops Asutosh College, Kolkata's merit list

Sunny Leone is amused with the news that she has topped the merit list of a top college in Kolkata!

Sunny's reaction comes in the wake of her name appearing at the top of a merit list of Kolkata's Asutosh College, for admission in the BA English Honours course. Screenshot of the merit list went viral on social media all through Friday.

"See you all in college next semester!!! Hope your in my class," reads Sunny's tweet, posted on her verified account on Friday. The actress teased her Kolkata fans by using a blinking emoji and a LOL emoji with her post.

See you all in college next semester!!! Hope your in my class ;) — sunnyleone (@SunnyLeone) August 28, 2020

Not only does 's name feature at the very top of the merit list, the actress has secured 400 marks in her 12th board exams this year, of the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) in the General Category.

The merit list mentions the actress' role number as 207777-6666 and her application ID 9513008704.

Meanwhile, a complaint has been registered on behalf of the college authorities at Bhowanipur Police Station and Cyber Police Station, Kolkata. The subject line of the complaint reads: "Request for investigation into mala fide attempt to malign reputation of Asutosh College".

The Asutosh College administration has, in their police complaint, described the incident as a "disgraceful activity" that they "strongly condemn", and has requested the police to take "appropriate and stringent steps to detect the applicant and prevent any further nuisance."

Credits :IANS

