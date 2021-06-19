Sunny Leone looks drop dead gorgeous in blue co ords; Says 'no time to be blue'
In the images uploaded on Instagram, Sunny wears high-waisted sky blue pants paired with a matching crop top. She completes the look with blue danglers, white stilettos and subtle make-up.
"No time to be blue!!!" she wrote as the caption, referring to the fact that although her attire is blue, her mood is far from sullen.
The actress currently co-hosts the youth-based reality show "Splitsvilla" with Rannvijay Singha on television. Her upcoming roster includes the psychological thriller "Shero" and the thriller series "Anamika". Sunny also has a role in the period drama film "The Battle Of Bheema Koregaon".
