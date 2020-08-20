Sunny Leone nails a 'back flop' as she celebrates 2020 coming to an end soon; WATCH

Sunny Leone uploaded a video of herself doing a back flop with her friend and her caption ill leave you in splits.

is an avid social media user who has around 39 million followers on social media and the actress keeps her fans up to date with day to day activities. And since of late, the Ragini MMS 2 actress has been uploading posts with her friend from LA. The actress is currently residing in LA with her hubby Daniel Weber, and kids Nisha Kaur, Asher and Noah. Amid the lockdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the actress has been spending a lot of family time.

Most recently, she took to her Instagram account and uploaded a new video with her friend Nuria Contreras. The actress can be seen in a magenta bikini while her friend is wearing a multicolored bikini. The two in the video do a back flop into the pool. But that’s not the only thing that caught the attention of her fans and followers. It is Sunny’s hilarious caption related to 2020 that sent has everyone in splits.

Here is Sunny Leone's post:

The actress captioned her video saying, “Peace my brothers and sisters!! Take a deep breath the year is almost over!! And oh yes!! This back flop hurts a lot!(just like 2020) Greatful to have friends like @nuria.contreras to spend time with and beat the heat!” Prior to her back flop post, the actress uploaded a video of her, along with her daughter Nisha Kaur and friend Nuria diving into the pool. She captioned her video saying girls just want to have fun.

Credits :Instagram

