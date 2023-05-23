Sunny Leone opens up on transition from adult entertainment to Bollywood: ‘There were death threats’

Sunny Leone participated in the popular television reality series Bigg Boss 5 in 2011. It was reportedly during her stint in Bigg Boss that she was approached by Mahesh Bhatt for the lead role in Jism 2. After her Bollywood debut in Jism 2, Sunny went on to star in films such as Jackpot, Ragini MMS. Ek Paheli Leela etc. There has been no looking back for the actress, and she recently made her debut at the 76th Cannes Film Festival to promote her highly anticipated film, Kennedy. In a recent interview, Sunny Leone opened up about the hurdles that she faced while transitioning from adult entertainment industry to mainstream films and TV.

Sunny Leone on transitioning from adult entertainment to Bollywood

During a conversation with Deadline, Sunny Leone said that she was approached by the makers of Bigg Boss, however, she was not on board with the idea initially. “Big Brother India, which is called Bigg Boss, called and said ‘We want you to be on the show’. And I said to my then-boyfriend and now my husband, Daniel Weber, ‘You're out of your mind. I am not going to India. They will hate me.’ Because I have already gone through so much hate within that community. At that moment I said ‘No way, you're out of your mind. I’m not doing it,’” said Sunny.

However, she added that the makers of Bigg Boss were extremely serious about having her on the show and kept being really persistent, which led to her saying yes. “And I went on the show and as each week passed, I figured something good must be happening,” said Sunny. However, she added that right before getting on the show, there were a lot of hurdles, and that there were ‘death threats, and bomb threats’. She said that she was in Bigg Boss for about 7 weeks, and she was offered a film on the show. She said that post her stint on Bigg Boss, people related with her as a person, and disconnected with ‘the Sunny Leone from the adult entertainment industry’.

“When I got out of the show, I think what people related to was that I was human and not jumping on tables and doing all sorts of crazy stuff. And they related with me the person who is cooking in the kitchen, cleaning, being a part of the show, watching everyday life, and that's what they connected with. What happened is that people connected with that girl on Bigg Boss and disconnected with Sunny Leone from the adult entertainment industry," she said.

However, she added that there were ‘not-so-nice articles’ and many hurdles and hate that she faced in between.

