Sunny Leone pens a sweet note for Daniel Weber as he gifts diamonds on their 10th wedding anniversary

Sunny Leone’s husband Daniel Weber showered her with diamonds on their 10th wedding anniversary. Thus, the actress took to social media to share a heartfelt thank you note for her hubby.

and her husband Daniel Weber are considered to be one of the most loved couples. The duo often shares interesting pictures and videos of each other on their social media handles. Now, on April 9, 2021, the couple celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary. On the special day, Daniel gifted a diamond necklace to the gorgeous actress. While Sunny took to her Instagram handle to share a sweet thank you note for her beloved husband. She has also shared a video wherein she can be seen flaunting her diamond necklace gifted by Daniel.

While sharing the same, Sunny wrote, “Thank you so much @dirrty99 for showering me with diamonds for our anniversary. Truly a dream!! 10yrs of marriage and 13yrs of spending our lives together!! Who would ever have ever imagined that one conversation about a promise of an amazing life together, we would be where we are today! Love you!” Soon after she shared the same, several dropped heart emojis on her post.

Take a look at Sunny Leone’s latest post here:

Earlier on the day of their wedding anniversary, the actress shared a picture with Daniel to wish him on the special day. In the photo, the duo can be seen twinning in black T-shirts and jeans. She captioned the same as, “Happy 10th Anniversary to the man I love! I pray we walk through this life together until our dying days. You are my rock and my hero! Love you baby!!”

On the other hand, Daniel has also posted a throwback picture with Sunny and wrote,“10 years !!!! I love you @sunnyleone — I love our fucking Crazy life !!! Not sure anyone else would ever put up with my insane shit !!! Thank you !!!! Thank you for being the voice of reason(90%of the time) I love you!!!”

For the unreserved, the duo met at a club in Las Vegas and on April 9, 2011, they got married. Sunny and Daniel are now proud parents of three children, a daughter Nisha and twin sons Asher and Noah.

