Sunny Leone posts a cryptic note about ‘world drama’; Did she take a sly dig at Kangana Ranaut for naming her?

After Kangana Ranaut dragged Sunny Leone’s name in her porn star comment directed at Urmila Matondkar, the Jism 2 actor posted a cryptic note on social media.

After Urmila Matondkar asked to name the Bollywood stars who she thinks are part of the drug cartel and consume drugs, Kangana Ranaut hit back at Urmila Matondkar and called her a ‘soft porn actress’ who is ‘not known for her acting’. Later, while justifying her statement for calling her ‘porn star’, the Queen actress mentioned in a tweet as she wrote, “Liberal brigade once virtually lynched a renowned writer in to silence for saying people like Sunny Leone should not be our role models, Sunny is accepted by the industry and entire India as an artist, suddenly fake feminists equating being a porn star to something derogatory.”

And today, Sunny Leone, who is currently in the USA, took to social media to share a selfie and alongside the photo, this Jism 2 actress shared a cryptic note wherein she talked about catching up on world drama. Also, she penned a note that read, “It’s funny how the people that know the least about you always have the most to say.” Post the Kangana and Urmila controversy, while several Bollywood actors sided with the Rangeela actress, however, Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel went on to slam Urmila Matondkar by making a reference to Sunny Leone as she wrote, “Someone who is proud to be sex symbol taking constant digs at much younger girl whose hard earned house was demolished now feeling hurt to be called a soft porn star this is the same mafia who hails Sunny leone, why being a porn star is derogatory now suddenly?...”

That said, currently, Kangana Ranaut is in Manali and she has amended her petition pending before the Bombay high court and sought compensation of Rs 2 crore for ‘40% damage’ to her Mumbai office during the demolition undertaken by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

