Sunny Leone posts a video of a prank gone wrong on the sets of Splitsvilla X3

Sunny Leone took to Instagram on Friday to post a video of a prank going wrong on the sets of her show "Splitsvilla".
In the video, the team is on a lunch break when Sunny suddenly enters the dining area and asks what they were doing there as lunch break was over and that they needed to be back to work.

However, they don't take Sunny seriously.

"Prank gone wrong #SunnyLeone #SplitsvillaX3 @mtvsplitsvilla #OnSets #BTS," she wrote.

Sunny is all set to make her digital debut with the web series "Anamika", helmed by Vikram Bhatt. The actress will engage in action sequences in the series. The series co-stars Sonnalli Seygall. She is currently in Kerala shooting for the upcoming psychological thriller film "Shero". Directed by Sreejith Vijayan, the film is slated to release in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

