Sunny Leone posts yet another jaw dropping selfie from her pool time with a friend; See Photo

Sunny Leone is beating the heat in bright LA by enjoying some pool time with her friend. Her adorable picture is hard to miss.

is quite an avid social media user and has been spending her lockdown time with her hubby Daniel Weber and kids Nisha Kaur, Noah and Asher. Be it her workout videos, her time at the beach or her fun times with her kids, the actress keeps her fans up to date on her day to day activities. Sunny Leone who currently resides in LA with her family has recently been spending some fun quality time with her friend.

Recently, Sunny uploaded a video of her along with daughter Nisha and her friend taking a dive into the pool on a bright day. Now, most recently, the actress took to her Instagram account and uploaded a couple of pictures with her friend. Sunny can be seen posing by the pool wearing on a pink bikini, while her friend is wearing a multicolored swimsuit. Wearing two pigtails, the actress looked adorable as ever. She captioned her picture, ''Pool time with @nuria.contreras''.

Here is Sunny Leone's post:

Beating the heat, the actress has been spending most of her time at the beach. On Independence Day, she uploaded a picture of her and hubby Daniel Weber at the beach. Apart from that Sunny has also been spending a lot of time with her family. She recently uploaded a post posing for a cute family picture at a fire station and thanked the heroes for teaching her kids about fire safety. On Raksha Bandhan, she shared a series of pictures of her daughter Nisha tying Rakhis to Asher and Noah. Nisha also tied a Rakhi for her dad Daniel.

Credits :Instagram

