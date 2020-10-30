Sunny Leone quarantines alone with family in LA as she gets ready to fly back to Mumbai: Not going near anyone

Sunny Leone has shared a post on her Instagram handle to announce that she is returning to Mumbai soon.

, who is currently enjoying her time with husband Daniel Weber and kids Noah, Asher, and Nisha in Los Angeles, shared a post on her Instagram handle to announce that she is flying back to Mumbai soon. The actress jetted off to the US in June amid the Coronavirus pandemic. Today, Sunny took to the social media and shared a sun-kissed picture of herself amid rose plants. In the picture, she can be seen donning a blue coloured top paired with beige pants. And she looks stunning as usual.

While sharing the gorgeous picture, Sunny wrote, “Almost time to come home!! Quarantine alone with family until I’m on a plane!! Not going near anyone! Just one last stop to smell the roses.” Yesterday, she took to her Instagram story to share a workout video. Sunny never misses to gives us fitness inspiration. Even during the lockdown, she was trying various workouts and posting about the same on social media. To keep her body fit, she tried Arial yoga, boxing, cycling and more.

Take a look at Sunny Leone’s latest post here:

Earlier, after reaching LA, in an interview with TOI, Sunny had said that she did not want to leave her Mumbai home at all. “The plan to return to India is based on when international flights resume, normally. As soon we can fly back, we will. We want to be on the next flight to India,” she added.

