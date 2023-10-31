Sunny Leone recalls being 'nervous' initially as she reacts to Kennedy receiving standing ovation at MAMI

Sunny Leone is one of the most fashionable and talented actresses in the film industry. She recently featured in Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy. The film starring Leone alongside Rahul Bhat was showered with appreciation and received a standing ovation at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023. In a recent interview, Sunny reacted to the same while opening up on working experience with Kashyap.

Sunny Leone feels elated as Kennedy receives standing ovation at MAMI

Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy starring Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhat was shown at the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023. The film received rave reviews at the event. Now, during an interview with News18, Sunny reacted to the film receiving love and a standing ovation. The actress said, "We have been to certain festivals including Cannes and the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne and the response from the audience has been amazing so coming to MAMI was a proud feeling."

She further added that the team of Kennedy was happy to receive such great reactions. Expressing her joy, Sunny said that festival screening is something different because everyone celebrates filmmaking, the director, the cast, and the entirety of the film.

"So, it’s a different type of feel when it’s a film being shown at a festival. I am happy that people like my character and they like my part and they are loving the film," added Leone.

Sunny Leone says she was nervous initially while filming for Kennedy

During the same interview, the 42-year-old actress opened up about her working experience with Anurag Kashyap. Recalling how she bagged the film, the Ragini MMS 2 actress said, “I remember Anurag called me and told me he had a role for me and wanted me to audition for it. Initially, I was nervous."

Then, after a long pause, the director smiled at her, and the actress became satisfied with her performance.

Speaking about Kennedy, Sunny Leone played the character of Charlie. The film tells the story of an insomniac ex-cop (played by Rahul Bhat), who looks for redemption. The former cop, long presumed dead, works undercover for the corrupt system.

