Sunny Leone resumes shoot for her upcoming film ‘Shero’: Shares a new poster

Sunny Leone on Saturday shared that she has resumed shooting for her film "Shero".
Sunny shared a poster of the film on Instagram. In the black and white picture, she is seen sitting in a car. On the poster is written: "Sarah Mike. Begin her journey..."

"Finally resumed shooting for my South Indian movie SHERO. Working with some amazing people and teaming up for first time with @ikigai_motion_pictures with creative Writer & director @sreejithvijayanofficial DOP @manojkumarkhatoi Producer @ansari_nextel and @ravikiran_vb," Sunny wrote as caption. 

"Shero" is a psychological thriller. The film is directed by Sreejith Vijayan and will be released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

