Sunny Leone REVEALS she had no clue when Oscars took place this year; Says 'I live under a rock'

The 92nd Academy Awards ceremony took place at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, CA on Sunday, February 9, 2020. The ceremony began at 5 pm PT/ 8 pm ET. While there was no host this year, we saw several presenters who took on the stage and announced the winners. The viewers all over from the world glued to their television screens and watched Oscars 2020. Many of the viewers expressed her thoughts on Oscars 2020 on their social media platforms.

Not only fans even celebrities showed their excitement and posted on their social media accounts on their favourite actor/director grabbing the award. But among all such actors, did not have a clue about the Oscars 2020. At a recent event, Sunny was asked about her opinion on the winners of Oscars 2020, the actress was shocked to know that Oscars have already happened. She said, "Oscars are happening now? Or is it over? I live under a rock in Juhu. I thought it was happening now. I am sorry."

Check out Sunny Leone's video here:

Further, Sunny was asked about who according to her will win the title of Bigg Boss 13. On this, she said, "I don't know who is going to win, I cannot even guess who will win. But I am so happy that I got to be a part of the show. When I went in there, there was complete chaos. There was a huge fight that happened right before I went in. So they were all with a sad face already, so it was really hard to tell about their personality but we had a good time."

For the uninitiated, in the month of December around 's birthday, Sunny Leone planned a surprise for the actor and had visited the sets of Bigg Boss 13 with a chocolate cake. Sunny brings a two-tier chocolate cake for Salman post which they play the iconic game that Salman plays with every star gracing the show on the weekends. Sunny and Salman stuff a macaroon in their mouth turn by turn and speak out a word, the other one has to guess the word that they are saying.

Sunny Leone herself has been a contestant on the show. She entered the Bigg Boss house in season fifth after which she signed Jism 2 with Mahesh Bhatt. The actress was offered the film by Mahesh Bhatt on the reality show itself.

