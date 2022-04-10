Sunny Leone reveals she had ‘no money’ for her wedding; Shares a THROWBACK pic on her anniversary

It has been over a decade since Sunny Leone’s debut in Bollywood, and it won’t be wrong to say that the actress has successfully created a space for herself in the big world of glamour, fame, and hustle. But apart from being an actress, Sunny is also a wife to Daniel Weber. They have three kids daughter Nisha, and twins Asher and Noah. On April 09, Sunny and Daniel celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary. On the occasion, the actress shared a throwback photo from their wedding and also revealed that they had no money for the ceremony and had to open envelopes for the reception.

In the photo, Sunny can be seen wearing a red traditional outfit and on the other hand, Daniel wore a golden sherwani. While sharing the picture, she wrote, “11yrs married today! @dirrty99 A time where we had no money, less then 50 guests, opening wedding envelopes to pay for our reception, flower arrangements all wrong, drunk people making bad speeches and a ugly sheet cake as our wedding cake… A reminder of how far we have come together and I wouldn’t be possible without all the love we share. I love our wedding story because it was “our way” just like our entire journey together. Happy Anniversary Baby!”

As soon as she posted the photo, fans showered love on them. A fan wrote, “You both are the most beautiful person with the most beautiful heart.” Another user commented, “Beautiful couple.”

Earlier, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Sunny Leone had revealed how she plans to prepare and protect her children from media news in the future. She said, “I think that communication is probably the best thing. I have to hope and pray that if something like that does get mentioned about myself or even Daniel- which I'm sure that will, I would be cuckoo crazy if I didn't think that it wouldn't happen - but I think that communication is going to be the best tool. Every situation, every scenario is different. How we handle it, we'll have to figure that out as it comes. As of right now, all that I focus on is that are the kids happy in school, because they're all back. And of course, there's growing pains with all these big changes, but I think it's a case-by-case scenario.”

