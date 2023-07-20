Sunny Leone REVEALS why her mother 'hated' her stage name

Sunny Leone was an adult star who made waves in the adult entertainment industry in the early 2000s, before she stepped into the glitzy-glamorous world of Bollywood. Born in Canada as Karenjit Kaur Vohra, Sunny became an overnight sensation after her stint in India's popular reality show, Bigg Boss, in 2011. And, post that, there was no looking back for the actress.

While her journey from being a porn star to becoming one of the much-loved Bollywood female stars has intrigued her fans and the audiences in many ways, the story behind her stage name, Sunny Leone, is something one simply cannot ignore.

How Karenjit Kaur Vohra became Sunny Leone

In a recent interview with Mid-Day, the Ragini MMS 2 star revealed how she got her stage name. Recalling the incident, Sunny said, “I was in the US doing an interview for a magazine and they said, ‘What do you want your name to be?’ I couldn’t think of anything at that moment. I was working at a tax and retirement firm and I worked for the HR department, accounting department, and another agent. I helped with all these things, and then I was also a receptionist."

Adding further, she said, “So, I was doing the interview in this place and I knew I had to get off the phone soon and get back to work, because I would get caught. And they were like ‘what would you like your name to be’ and I said, ‘Use Sunny as my first name, and then you can pick the last name’.”

Here's why Sunny Leone's mom hated her stage name

While recalling the story about how she got her stage name, Sunny Leone also spoke about how her mother was not a fan of the name she chose for herself. Talking about the same, Sunny said, “Sunny is my brother’s nickname. His name is Sandeep Singh, we call him Sunny. My mom hated that I named myself Sunny. She said, ‘Out of all the names, that’s the one you pick?’ I was like, yeah, it’s just what came to my mind… And then the magazine picked the last name and I just kept it."

Further speaking about her second name 'Leone', the actor revealed that it was given by the owner of the magazine who had interviewed her. "I was just 19, I got to know about this second name after it got published,” Sunny added.

Work-wise, Sunny Leone, who began her acting career with Jism 2 is best known for movies like Ragini MMS, Hate Story 2, Ek Paheli Leela, Mastizaade, and several others. She is now gearing up for Anurag Kashyap's much-awaited next, Kennedy, with Rahul Bhat. The actor recently made headlines when she attended the premiere of Anurag Kashyap at the coveted Cannes Film Festival this year.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Leone and Arjun Bijlani's dating tips for Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Hrithik Roshan-Saba