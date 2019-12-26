Sunny Leone rings in Christmas with her family donning identical outfits; See Pics

Sunny Leone with her husband Daniel Weber has shared some amazing and cute pictures wishing her fans a Merry Christmas shedding some major family goals.

Yesterday, the entire world was lit with joy and happiness because of Christmas. Social media was flooded with wishes and posts for the festival. Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities were not behind when it came to celebrating the festival. From Jonas to Kartik Aaryan, the celebrities have swooned us away with their adorable Christmas posts. And now, is the new entry in the list. The actress with her husband Daniel Weber has shared some amazing and cute pictures wishing her fans a Merry Christmas.

In one of the pictures, we can see Sunny, Daniel and their three kids posing with their grandmother wearing red Christmas jumpers and matching pyjamas. They all look adorable in the photos. In another picture, Daniel lifts up Sunny in his arms and pose for the camera. They have decorated their home for the holidays, with a Christmas tree in the background. The three kids can be seen playing with toys and a guitar. And how can we miss their pet who is also sitting with them. Sharing the pictures, Sunny wrote, "Merry Christmas from the Weber’s!! Thank you @ursa.co for making our family the cutiest Christmas pajamas ever! @dirrty99."

Check out Sunny Leone's post here:

Ranvijay Singhania, who is a co-host with Sunny in Splitsvilla commented, "Toooooo cute!" Recently, Sunny Leone had posted on Instagram along with a video addressing an issue. She wrote, "Workplace harassment is difficult to deal with but you don't have to be quiet. Find yourself a supportive boss." The video highlights why it is important to speak up and not stay silent if someone is trying to use a powerful position to exploit someone.

