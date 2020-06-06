Sunny Leone’s daughter Nisha begins her riding lessons and the mommy is beaming with pride; See pics

Sunny Leone is a proud mommy as she takes her daughter Nisha for her first riding lessons and she shares her excitement on social media.

is not just a renowned actress but she is also a fantabulous mother to her three kids – Nisha, Noah and Asher. The diva, who is spending her COVID 19 quarantine break in Los Angeles and has been making the most of her time with her babies and husband Daniel Weber. This power couple has been spending quality time with their family and is busy creating new memories with their little one. In fact, they often share their happy moments on social media which leaves the fan in awe.

Keeping up the trajectory, Sunny once again shared a picture of her family time and this time the Jism 2 actress is beaming with pride. The stunning actress revealed that her daughter Nisha has begun her horse riding sessions. She even shared a picture of her princess taking the lesson as she was seen sitting on a white horse with complete safety gear and called her a little mini pro. “Taking my little girl Nisha to her first riding lesson. She looks like a little mini pro already. Good Job Nisha...So proud of you,” Sunny captioned the image. The diva also shared a picture of herself standing in front of her house and looked stunning in her check shirt and denims.

Take a look at Sunny Leone’s post about daughter Nisha:

To note, Sunny and Daniel had flown to the United States with their kids amid COVID-19 pandemic because she felt her children would be safer there against this "invisible killer" coronavirus.

Credits :Instagram

