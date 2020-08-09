Sunny Leone’s recent prank on husband Daniel Weber will leave you in SPLITS; Watch

While quarantining in the US, Sunny Leone was recently prepping for a friend’s birthday party while her husband Daniel was enjoying a quick nap. The actress woke Daniel up with the funniest prank. Watch what she did below.

Actress is spending her quarantine in LA with her husband Daniel Weber and kids Asher, Noah and Nisha and the family is having tons of fun! Recently, Sunny took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her most recent prank on her husband Daniel, and the result left all her fans in splits! In the video, posted by Sunny on Sunday, the actress was seen prepping her place for a friend’s birthday party while Daniel enjoyed a quick snooze in the garden.

The actress then decided to wake her husband, in a not so gentle way. Sunny chose to scare her sleeping husband by popping a water balloon near him to wake him out of slumber. Sharing the video on Instagram, Sunny wrote: "What can I say? I mean he makes it too easy to do pranks on him! Well, maybe he did help which is why he's sleeping! Daniel Weber is a good husband!"

Check out her post below:

While quarantining in the US, the actress is keeping fans updated on her day-to-day life by frequently sharing glimpses of her life in LA. Recently, Sunny took to her social media profile and shared a picture from their family outing to the fire station. She thanked the fire station workers for teaching her kids about fire safety and making them happy.

Taking to her Instagram profile, Sunny shared a family picture of them in front of a firetruck and captioned it, “Can’t thank them enough for teaching the kids about fire safety and also making them so happy. Some things in life are priceless and this moment was one of them. Selfless community helpers showing kindness to our family! Thank you station 88!! @dirrty99.” Sunny Leone, her husband Daniel Weber, kids Nisha, Asher and Noah looked happy as ever in a picture-perfect family moment that was captured post their fire safety lesson.

Sunny has been actively sharing glimpses from her time outdoors in LA. As a family, they have been taking trips to the zoo, parks and beaches. Earlier this week during Raksha Bandhan, Sunny Leone took to her Instagram profile and shared a series of pictures of her kids celebrating the festival. She captioned her post saying, “Happy Raksha Bandhan to all our brothers and sisters out there.”

