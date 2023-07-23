Sunny Leone says Mahesh Bhatt offered debut film during Bigg Boss: It's 'crazy' Pooja Bhatt is now on the show

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone started her journey in the industry with Salman Khan's reality show, Bigg Boss 5. She grabbed everyone's attention as she made her first screen appearance in India as a guest contestant. During her stint in the show, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt offered her Bollywood debut, Jism 2. In a recent interview, Sunny recalled when Bhatt offered her the film. She also said that 'life has come a full circle' for her.

Sunny Leone reveals the reason behind doing Bigg Boss 5

During an interview with Mid-day, Sunny revealed the real reason behind taking up Bigg Boss 5. She shared that she didn't want to go as a contestant on the show for different reasons. In her autobiographical web series Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story, it was stated that she was offered more money than the winning prize. While clarifying the same, Sunny said, "I don't know what Bigg Boss winner makes. What did they make that year? I don't know. I did get paid. I first did not want to go (as a contestant on Bigg Boss 5) for many different reasons. First was safety and not knowing how people would react when I get there. In my head, I was like, okay this is a down payment on the house. Because I didn't see it as a future. I just got married so I was looking forward to a new start of life. So we thought we'll put a down payment on the house. And that's it. It was that simple."

Sunny Leone talks about Pooja Bhatt's Jism 2

In the same interview, Sunny said that she didn't think it was real when Bhatt offered her the film. She also said that she didn't know who Mahesh Bhatt was. She added, "They just said this is so and so from the film industry and everybody else was going bananas in the house. Oh my god, this person is coming into the house, this buzz was happening. I don't know who he is. But he's probably amazing. I mean he is really amazing, I later realised." Sunny also said that it was 'crazy' that Mahesh's daughter Pooja Bhatt, who directed Jism 2, is now a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT 2. She said, "It's great how life has come a full circle." Sunny and Pooja were seen sharing the stage at the Bigg Boss OTT 2 premiere.