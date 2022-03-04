Sunny Leone says she and her husband Daniel Weber desperately wanted to have children; Here's why

Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber are proud parents to three kids – Nisha, Asher, and Noah. While the couple adopted Nisha at 21 months, they had twin boys Asher and Noah through surrogacy. The couple often posts pictures and videos featuring their children on social media handles and leave the internet in ‘awe’. Recently, the actress in an interview with a news portal revealed that she and Daniel desperately wanted to have children.

In a chat with India Today, Sunny said she and Daniel really wanted to have children in order to share the amazing life that they have with other human beings who are theirs.

Moreover, she also revealed that she and Daniel are extremely involved with their kids. Sunny also went on to inform that she has OCD. "I have a little bit of OCD, so I take care of different things that actually somebody else should do, but I think it is okay if somebody helps. However, I need to do things by myself because agar main nahi karti hu, toh koi nahi kar sakta (If I don't do it, then nobody can do it). Only moms know the best, right? Agar koi galat karenga, then that's very pakao (It gets boring when things are not done the right way). So, I do it all myself," said Sunny.

In terms of work, actress and TV host Sunny Leone has grabbed attention as she is all set to appear in her new web series 'Anamika' directed by Vikram Bhatt. The show 'Anamika', also features Samir Soni, Sonnalli Seygall, Rahul Dev, Shehzad Shaikh, Ayaz Khan. It is set to release on March 10.

Also Read: WATCH: Sunny Leone’s adorable twins Asher & Noah Singh Weber wish Happy Diwali to paparazzi

