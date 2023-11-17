Sunny Leone says she doesn’t show her work to her kids; opens up on keeping them away from glam world

Over the years, actress Sunny Leone has appeared in many Bollywood films including One Night Stand, Ragini MMS2, and more. On the personal front, Leone is a loving and caring mother to her children Nisha, Asher and Noah.

Recently, she opened up on how she keeps them away from stardom and revealed that she does not show them her work in order to make sure they lead a normal childhood.

‘My children keep asking me, ‘Why do people want pictures with you, mommy?’’: Sunny Leone

During a recent interview with News18 Showsha, Sunny delved into how she ensures that her children Asher, Noah, and Nisha lead a normal childhood, unaffected by the fact that she herself is a public figure.

She revaled that in order to ensure that, she does not show her work to her children, who often get intrigued and ask questions like why do so many people ask for selfies with their mother. Furthermore, she added that she cites the example of ‘The Transformers on TV’ to make them understand, which is actually a tough process as they are small and don’t understand things yet.

“My children keep asking me, ‘Why do people want pictures with you, mommy?’ I explain to them that just how they love Spiderman and the Hulk, people feel the same feeling when they see me on TV or otherwise. I also tell them, ‘Remember how you felt when you saw The Transformers on TV? That’s exactly how these people feel.’ To be honest, they don’t understand that just yet. Also, I don’t show them my work,” shared Sunny Leone.

Sunny Leone reveals she revisits her songs on her kids’ requests at times

Over the years, the actress has featured in several upbeat party songs including Pink Lips, Laila Main Laila, Baby Doll, and many more. Recently, during the interview, she shared that she only shows her work to her children in exceptional cases when they wish to watch her songs on television.

Sunny Leone added that though she rarely revisits her old songs, only when her kids request her to see them on the television, she relishes them all over again. Furthermore, she also revealed her reaction when she watches herself on the TV on random occasions and thinks, ‘Oh my gosh, that’s me!’

