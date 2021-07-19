  1. Home
Sunny Leone says she finally got her husband Daniel Webber to wear a pink shirt; Shares PIC on social media

Sunny Leone finally got her husband Daniel Weber to wear a pink shirt and she says he looks nice.
Sunny posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen fixing Daniel's hair. The actress is dressed in a white and powder pink off-shoulder dress while her husband looks dapper in a black suit paired with a pink shirt. 

"Finally got Mr. Weber in a Pink shirt. Looks nice! @dirrty99," Sunny wrote as caption with the image. Sunny has started shooting for her upcoming film "Shero". 

The actress had shared a poster of the film on Instagram on Saturday. In the black and white picture, she is seen sitting in a car. On the poster is written: "Sarah Mike. Begin her journey..." "Shero" is a psychological thriller. The film is directed by Sreejith Vijayan and will be released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

you go girl…admiration all the way!

Pink shirt looks lovely. Spider tattoo on his neck - scary and UGLY....