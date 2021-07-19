Sunny Leone says she finally got her husband Daniel Webber to wear a pink shirt; Shares PIC on social media
Sunny posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen fixing Daniel's hair. The actress is dressed in a white and powder pink off-shoulder dress while her husband looks dapper in a black suit paired with a pink shirt.
"Finally got Mr. Weber in a Pink shirt. Looks nice! @dirrty99," Sunny wrote as caption with the image. Sunny has started shooting for her upcoming film "Shero".
The actress had shared a poster of the film on Instagram on Saturday. In the black and white picture, she is seen sitting in a car. On the poster is written: "Sarah Mike. Begin her journey..." "Shero" is a psychological thriller. The film is directed by Sreejith Vijayan and will be released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam.
Anonymous 7 hours ago
you go girl…admiration all the way!
Anonymous 19 hours ago
Pink shirt looks lovely. Spider tattoo on his neck - scary and UGLY....