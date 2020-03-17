Sunny Leone says 'so sad my kids have to live like this' as she shares family photo amid coronavirus scare

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

The look was a sure winner on social media as fans flooded the comments section and asked Sunny Leone to stay safe. Check out the photo below.

The coronavirus pandemic has not spared anyone. From Hollywood celebrities to sportspersons, personalities around the world have fallen prey to the deadly virus. Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Bollywood celebrities have stepped up measures and are practicing social distancing while spending time indoors. One such celeb is who took to Twitter to share a picture with her three kids and husband Daniel Weber. In the photo, the family of five can be seen all masked up.

Sunny Leone also expressed how troubling the recent times have been. She wrote, "A new era! So sad that my kids have to now live like this but it’s necessary. Training toddlers to wear a mask Day 1... @DanielWeber99 and Nathalina team family effort!" In the photo, Sunny's kids look rather stylish with their masks and sunglasses. The look was a sure winner on social media as fans flooded the comments section and asked Sunny to stay safe. Sunny, who has a massive fan following on social media, often shares pictures of her children and family.

Check out the photo below:

Sunny recently made headlines for her bold shot in Daboo Ratnani's calendar. Her topless look created quite the stir on social media. Sunny posed with a massive book for the annual calendar shot and covered her body with it. The look made waves and garnered attention from all over.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More