Sunny Leone says Vikram Bhatt has the eye of a tiger

Actress Sunny Leone says filmmaker Vikram Bhatt has the eye of the tiger and that she is having a lot of fun shooting with him.
Sunny, who is currently shooting for a web-series titled "Anamika" with Bhatt, posted a video on Instagram. The clip seems to be taken during the shoot.

In the video, Bhatt does an action of hitting Sunny with a pan and the actress falls down on the ground.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

Alongside the video, he wrote: "Action shot with@vikrampbhatt Sir has the eye of the tiger and as you can see I'm having too much fun!! Lol but we got the shot!"

"Anamika" is a Gun-Fu action series with 10 episodes. Sunny will be seen in an action avatar as never before. The series will be shot in Mumbai. The first schedule is slated to be wrapped up by end of the year.

Written and directed by Vikram Bhatt, the series is produced by Bhatt and his daughter Krishna Bhatt, and set to release on MX Player.

Credits :IANS

