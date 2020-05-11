Sunny Leone shares an adorable photo with her kids Nisha, Noah, Asher from their secret garden in Los Angeles

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Sunny Leone shares a cute picture with Nisha Kaur Weber, Noah Weber and Asher Weber and reveals she has flown down to Los Angeles from India.

The coronavirus pandemic has not spared anyone. From Hollywood celebrities to sportspersons, personalities around the world have fallen prey to the deadly virus. Everyone has been advised to stay indoors and maintain social distancing. Due to the lockdown, celebrities have become more active on social media. From cooking to working out, they have been updating followers of the titbit of their quarantine period. Talking about , the actress is spending her quarantine period with her three kids Nisha Kaur Weber, Noah Weber and Asher Weber and hubby Daniel Weber in Mumbai.

Recently, Sunny revealed through her post that she has flown to Los Angeles along with Daniel and her kids. Sharing an adorable picture with her kids, Sunny wrote, "Happy Mother’s Day to all mothers out there. In life when you have children your own priorities and well being takes the back seat. Both @dirrty99 and I had the opportunity to take our children where we felt they would be safer against this invisible killer “corona virus” Our home away from home and secret garden in Los Angeles. I know this is what my mother would have wanted me to do. Miss you mom. Happy Mother’s Day!"

(Also Read: Sunny Leone pulls a prank on husband Daniel Weber during lockdown)

Sharing a selfie of his, Daniel wrote below the picture, "Quarantine Part 2. Not so bad now!!!" He captioned his post as, "Getting better with the new vibes !!" '

Check out Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber's post here:

Last month in one of her posts, Sunny had revealed how troubling the recent times have been. She wrote, "A new era! So sad that my kids have to now live like this but it’s necessary. Training toddlers to wear a mask Day 1... @DanielWeber99 and Nathalina team family effort!" The actress has been entertaining fans by posting some hilarious videos on her Instagram account. Recently, she shared a video where the actress played a prank on her hubby Daniel.

Credits :Instagram

