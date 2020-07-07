  1. Home
Actress Sunny Leone has shared a boomerang video on Instagram where she is seen having "crazy fun" with a friend in the pool.
Mumbai
Sunny Leone shares a boomerang while having fun with her friends
In the video, Sunny jumps into the pool with her friend. Sunny is seen sporting a black and white monokini.

"Masti...masti...masti with my girl @nuria.contreras (Masti= crazy fun)" she captioned the video, which currently has 492K views.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Masti...masti...masti with my girl @nuria.contreras (Masti= crazy fun)

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on

The actress, who is currently isolating in the US with her family, had recently shared a video where she is seen jumping on a trampoline. In the clip, she is seen wearing a black T-shirt paired with blue jeans.

Sunny will next be seen in "Veeramadevi" and "Koka Kola".

Credits :IANS

