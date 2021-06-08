  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sunny Leone shares a BTS moment from her upcoming film set

When it comes to packing an action punch and mouthing her lines all at once, Sunny Leone was literally left dangling midway at a shoot.
4432 reads Mumbai
Sunny Leone shares a BTS moment from her upcoming film set Sunny Leone shares a BTS moment from her upcoming film set
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

In an Instagram video clip that she posted on Tuesday, Sunny is seen strapped to cable and attempting a stunt that requires her to fall vertically on a co-actor lying on the ground. The cable-aided drop just stops short of Sunny crashing into the man, at which point Sunny is supposed to say her lines.

In the clip, she is seen suspended in the air rather indecisively, when the director prompts her to say her dialogue. She starts off mouthing her lines, only to forget them midway.

"Aata majhi satakli…" Sunny wrote as caption with the tags #SunnyLeone, #bts and #OnSets, though she did not share what project she was shooting for.

Her other upcoming roster includes the psychological thriller "Shero" and the thriller series "Anamika". Sunny also has a role in the period drama "The Battle Of Bheema Koregaon".

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

Also read| Shilpa Shetty receives a heartwarming birthday wish from Raj Kundra; Latter says 'Without you I am nothing'

 

Credits :IANS

You may like these
Sunny Leone engages in playing archery in between shoot
Sunny Leone shares a fun BTS moment with Rannvijay Singha
Sunny Leone shows off a cool way to maintain privacy
Sunny Leone struggles with her gown; says it takes an army to make a gown look perfect
Sunny Leone posts a video of a prank gone wrong on the sets of Splitsvilla X3
Sunny Leone shows her goofy side in her new social media post