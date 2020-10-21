Sunny Leone shares a cute photo with husband Daniel Weber on his birthday: Thank you for being the best dad

Sunny Leone has shared a cute post on social media for her hubby Daniel Weber to wish him on his birthday.

is one of the Bollywood actresses who are quite active on social media. She loves to keep her fans updated and entertained with her interesting posts. The actress is currently in Los Angeles with her family. Today, the starlet took to her Instagram handle to pen a cute birthday message for her hubby Daniel Weber. She shared the birthday wish along with a gorgeous picture of her with her partner. In the post, Sunny has thanked Daniel for being the best dad and husband.

"Happy Birthday to my one and only!! @dirrty99 life is crazy...hard...and maybe sometimes I’m impossible to deal with... but somehow you manage us (the children) all and do it lots of care and love. Thank you for being the best dad and husband ever! Happy birthday my love and let’s rock this coming year together! It’s “GO” time baby!"

Take a look at Sunny Leone’s latest post here:

A few days ago, the One Night Stand star revealed she spent the night enjoying some ice cream with Daniel. Sharing the picture on social media, she wrote, “Night is about to get lit !!! Ice cream and sequence !!! @dirrty99.”

Recently, in an interview with ETimes, Sunny shared how her children - Nisha, Asher and Noah - are adapting to the new normal. The actress said she has started training the children to wear masks while they were still in India. She also said that she bought the masks for them but now they wear them in the house; make it a game because they are very small.

Also Read: Sunny Leone enjoys lunch with 'hot date' Daniel Weber: Nice to be out to get some fresh air; See Photo

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Sunny Leone Instagram

Share your comment ×