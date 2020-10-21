  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sunny Leone shares a cute photo with husband Daniel Weber on his birthday: Thank you for being the best dad

Sunny Leone has shared a cute post on social media for her hubby Daniel Weber to wish him on his birthday.
15264 reads Mumbai
Sunny Leone shares a cute post for husband Daniel Weber on his birthdaySunny Leone shares a cute photo with husband Daniel Weber on his birthday: Thank you for being the best dad
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sunny Leone is one of the Bollywood actresses who are quite active on social media. She loves to keep her fans updated and entertained with her interesting posts. The actress is currently in Los Angeles with her family. Today, the starlet took to her Instagram handle to pen a cute birthday message for her hubby Daniel Weber. She shared the birthday wish along with a gorgeous picture of her with her partner. In the post, Sunny has thanked Daniel for being the best dad and husband. 

"Happy Birthday to my one and only!! @dirrty99 life is crazy...hard...and maybe sometimes I’m impossible to deal with... but somehow you manage us (the children) all and do it lots of care and love. Thank you for being the best dad and husband ever! Happy birthday my love and let’s rock this coming year together! It’s “GO” time baby!"

Take a look at Sunny Leone’s latest post here:

A few days ago, the One Night Stand star revealed she spent the night enjoying some ice cream with Daniel. Sharing the picture on social media, she wrote, “Night is about to get lit !!! Ice cream and sequence !!! @dirrty99.” 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Night is about to get lit !!! Ice cream and sequence !!!  @dirrty99

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on

Recently, in an interview with ETimes, Sunny shared how her children - Nisha, Asher and Noah - are adapting to the new normal. The actress said she has started training the children to wear masks while they were still in India. She also said that she bought the masks for them but now they wear them in the house; make it a game because they are very small.

Also Read: Sunny Leone enjoys lunch with 'hot date' Daniel Weber: Nice to be out to get some fresh air; See Photo

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Sunny Leone Instagram

You may like these
Sunny Leone enjoys lunch with 'hot date' Daniel Weber: Nice to be out to get some fresh air; See Photo
Sunny Leone wishes daughter Nisha on her 5th birthday: Hope with your love we can change one person at a time
Sunny Leone has daughter Nisha Kaur as her little helper while making a painting: Working together as a team
Sunny Leone posts a cryptic note about ‘world drama’; Did she take a sly dig at Kangana Ranaut for naming her?
Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli to Urmila: Same mafia who hail Sunny Leone, why being porn star is derogatory?
Sunny Leone & Daniel Weber's swanky new Maserati grabs attention on the internet; See PHOTOS

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement