Sunny Leone shares cute post of daughter Nisha celebrating Rakhi with brothers Asher and Noah; See Photos

Sunny Leone shares photos of her kids Nisha, Noah & Asher’s looking cute as a button during their Raksha Bandhan celebrations.

is quite an avid social media user who loves keeping her fans and followers up to date with her day to day routine. Be it her workouts, her family time, or celebrations. Most recently, the actress took to her social media account and shared pictures from the Raksha Bandhan celebration with her kids. Raksha Bandhan is a festival celebrating the bond between brothers and sisters, wherein the sister prays for the good health and happiness of her brother.

In a series of photos shared by the actress, we can see her daughter Nisha Kaur Weber tying Rakhis to her brothers Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber. Apart from sharing pictures of her daughter tying Rakhis, Sunny Leone also uploaded an adorable family picture and sent her Rakhi wishes to everyone. Taking to Instagram, the actress captioned her series of pictures, “Happy Raksha Bandhan to all our brothers and sisters out there! Love @dirrty99 Nisha, Asher and Noah and ME!”

Here is Sunny Leone's post:

On a personal front, the actress is currently residing in the US with her family during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. She has been spending time with her kids on the beach and working out at home as the gyms closed once again. On a professional front, the actress shot for a project amid the pandemic taking all precautions and safety measures into consideration. She was last seen in the song ‘Battiyan Bujhado’ from ‘Motichoor Chaknachoor’ starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya Shetty.

Credits :Instagram

