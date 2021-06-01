  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sunny Leone shares a fun BTS moment with Rannvijay Singha

Sunny Leone's new post on Tuesday captures a fun moment she shared with "Splitsvilla" co-host Rannvijay Singha. In the Instagram post, the two hold mallets each and strike a mock pose as if they are about to hit each other.
7878 reads Mumbai
Sunny Leone shares a fun BTS moment with Rannvijay Singha Sunny Leone shares a fun BTS moment with Rannvijay Singha
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

"Looks more like the game 'whack a mole'!! @rannvijaysingha," Sunny wrote as caption.

The behind-the-scenes image is from the shoot of the reality show "Splitsvilla", which was shot in Kerala.

Sunny currently is shooting in Kerala again for her upcoming psychological thriller film "Shero". The film is directed by Sreejith Vijayan and will be released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

Also read| Sanjay Dutt remembers his mother Nargis on her birth anniversary

 

Credits :IANS

You may like these
Sunny Leone shows off a cool way to maintain privacy
Sunny Leone struggles with her gown; says it takes an army to make a gown look perfect
Sunny Leone posts a video of a prank gone wrong on the sets of Splitsvilla X3
Sunny Leone shows her goofy side in her new social media post
Daniel Weber shares UNSEEN childhood PIC of wife Sunny Leone on her birthday: Calls her an 'inspiration'
Happy Birthday Sunny Leone: From entering Bollywood to Parenting, 5 times the actress bared her heart out