Sunny Leone shares her 'boring' home workout video after gyms in the US shut down again; Watch

Sunny Leone shares a home workout video expressing her disappointment over the closure of gyms in the US due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the gyms in the US shut down again due to the Coronavirus pandemic, takes to her Instagram profile and shares her disappointment with a home workout video. The actress who is an avid user of social media is currently in the US with her husband Daniel Weber and kids Nisha, Noah and Asher. As part of her lockdown diaries, Sunny often has been sharing pictures and videos from LA and fans can’t get enough of it and honestly neither can we.

Most recently, she took to her Instagram handle and uploaded a video of her working out from her home. She expressed her disappointment with the closure of gyms in the US amid the ongoing pandemic that has confined us to the comfort of our own homes. Sharing a video from her cycling session, the actress captioned it, “All gyms have closed again! So back to the boring home gym! Just when we felt things might return to a little normalcy. NOPE!!! As you can see my level of excitement is soooo high! Lol but better this then getting COVID.”

Here is Sunny Leone's post:

Apart from this, a few days ago, Sunny shared several pictures of her family and a few close friends along with their kids who joined to celebrate her daughter Nisha’s ‘gotcha’ day. She captioned those pictures with a beautiful note to her daughter saying, “3yrs ago you chose us...us to be your mama & papa...to trust us to take care of you...to show us what real love is...the second I laid eyes on you, I knew you were my daughter. Today I look at you and I see a glimpse of the strong independent woman you will become. After this year I know you will have many questions but I will be there every step of the way while we figure it out together. I love you Nisha and Happy “Gotcha” Day. You are the light in our lives and the reason for all our joy everyday!!” The actress and her husband had adopted their daughter Nisha from Latur in Maharashtra.

