Sunny Leone shares a pic from the sets as she resumes work; Says 'Bollywood glamour is back in my life'

Sunny Leone has recently resumed work in Mumbai and shared a stunning picture of her from the sets on Instagram.

, who was spending time with her family in Los Angeles for the last six months, has recently come back to Mumbai for work. Since then, the actress has been sharing a lot of pictures from her work. Recently, Sunny shared a stunning picture of her on Instagram and in her post, she has mentioned that she is happy now because ‘Bollywood glamour is back’ in her life. In the picture, she can be seen donning a blue top paired with a glittery overcoat and shorts.

The actress can be seen sitting at the bar counter while shooting for her next project. While sharing the picture with her fans on her social media handle, Sunny wrote, “Work mode!! Bollywood glamour is back in my life!! Phew!!!” Take a look:

When Sunny returned to work, she shared a photo with her team and wrote, “Rise and shine…time to get back to work during a pandemic! Lovely…no stress at all But happy to see my team!”

And while returning to Mumbai from LA, the Jism 2 had shared a selfie from the flight and wrote, “After 6months it’s time to come home Mumbai!! New adventure!”

Recently, in an interview with a news portal, Sunny revealed that since the time she has moved to India, LA has become her vacation home. However, now India has become her primary home as she spends most of her time here. During her recent stay in LA, she was badly missing Mumbai, the people, the food, the atmosphere, her neighbourhood, the loud honking sounds and other things that happen in the city.

