Sunny Leone shares pics with 'bestie' Daniel Weber from Diwali celebration: Glad to be with family

Sunny Leone has recently shared a few pictures from her Diwali celebration with her family in LA including an adorable selfie with her husband Daniel Weber.

often shares pictures with her husband Daniel Weber and her kids, Asher, Noah and Nisha. Keeping up with this trajectory, the gorgeous actress recently gave us a glimpse of her Diwali celebration in LA. The actress has shared a cute selfie with her husband Daniel from their Diwali celebration and mentioned that she has found her ‘bestie’ in him. The couple can be seen donning blue-hued traditional outfits in the picture. While Sunny looked pretty in a blue salwar suit paired with a dupatta and heels, Daniel looked dashing in simple blue kurta paired with denim pants and sneakers.

While sharing the selfie, the actress wrote, “Glad to be with family and my bestie @dirrty99.” Earlier, Sunny had also shared her stunning pics flaunting her desi avatar as she posed in the backyard of her house. On the other hand, Daniel Weber had also shared a Happy Diwali post on his Instagram handle on Monday. He captioned the post, “Happy Diwali cool cats (sic)!!!!” To note, Sunny had recently jetted off to the US ahead of the Diwali celebration to be with her family.

Earlier, in an interview with Bombay Times, talking about Diwali plans, Sunny said that it's going to be with the family like every year and this time around they have something special planned for kids. “As a mom, I never stop running around everywhere, so a fitted salwar-kameez is my go-to outfit when it comes to traditional festive wear if I’m with the children,” Sunny added.

Interestingly, the actress had recently resumed work in Mumbai and had even shared a picture from her vanity van announcing that she is happy to be back on the set with her team.

Also Read: Sunny Leone shares a pic from the sets as she resumes work; Says 'Bollywood glamour is back in my life'

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Sunny Leone Instagram

Share your comment ×