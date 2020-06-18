  1. Home
Sunny Leone shares a picture of herself in a beautiful summer dress on social media

Sunny Leone took time out to soak in some California sun and breathe fresh air.
Sunny Leone shares a picture of herself in a beautiful summer dress on social media
Sunny, who is currently in the US, took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself sporting a beautiful powder coloured summer dress. The picture seems to have been taken on her terrace.

"Nothing beats the California sun and fresh air!" she captioned the image.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on

On Wednesday, Sunny had shared a video of herself working out in the gym. She has been picking her own vegetables from a farm and visiting an animal learning centre, where she was seen feeding a giraffe.

Sunny and her family flew away to the US in May amid the COVID-19 outbreak. She felt they would be safer in America than in India during the pandemic.

Sunny will next be seen in "Veeramadevi" and "Koka Kola"

Credits :IANS

