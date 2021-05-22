Sunny Leone shows her goofy side in her new social media post

Green is in for Sunny Leone, as she gets into the mood for random peekaboo with fans in her new social media post on Saturday.

Sunny posted a boomerang video on Instagram wearing a floor-sweeping green frilled shoulder dress. In the clip, she does a quick peekaboo action, covering her face and then revealing it.

"Peekaboo," she wrote as caption.

Sunny is currently in Kerala shooting the upcoming psychological thriller film "Shero". The film is directed by Sreejith Vijayan and is scheduled to be released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam.

The actress is all set to make her digital debut with the web series "Anamika", helmed by Vikram Bhatt.

Credits :IANS

