Sunny Leone spends her day with her man and her little nuggets

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone spent a day at the beach with her "man" Daniel Weber and her "little nuggets" -- Nisha, Noah and Asher.

Sunny took to Instagram and shared a string of pictures of her day at the beach.

"At the beach with my man @dirrty99 and our little nuggets!!" she captioned the image.

Sunny has started working amid coronavirus and shared a picture from the sets. She recently took to Instagram, where she shared a picture from her set. The image seems to be of a song shoot. Keeping in mind the Covid guidelines, the background dancers in the frame are seen sporting bedazzled face masks. While Sunny looks stunning in a silver top and a fringe skirt.

"Who says work can't be fun!!?!!" Sunny captioned the image.

On the work front, Sunny will next be seen in "Veeramadevi" and "Koka Kola".

