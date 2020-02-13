Sunny Leone to star in a comedy web series; Details Inside

Actress Sunny Leone has taken up a new comedy show on a digital platform.

"I can't reveal much about it but it's always exciting to be a part of a new project. I really enjoy doing comedy and it's always good to share a laugh or two which puts a smile on someone's face," Sunny told IANS.

A source shared that Sunny has a great sense of humour and that's something that would reflect in this show. "She has an impeccable comic timing. She also decided to flag off her fees and would be donating it to St.Catherines home. The thought of adoption came up when she and Daniel (her husband) used to visit the place often," added the source. Sunny and her husband Daniel Weber have an adopted girl child Nisha. The couple have two more children -- sons Noah and Asher -- via surrogacy.

On the film front, she plays the lead role in the horror-comedy "Koka Kola".

Credits :IANS

