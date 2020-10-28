  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sunny Leone strikes a pose as she brings out her ‘fuzzy green socks’ to beat the cold in LA; See PHOTO

Sunny Leone took to her social media handle to share a picture of her in which she looks super cute in green socks. Take a look.
9356 reads Mumbai
Sunny Leone strikes a pose for the cameraSunny Leone strikes a pose as she brings out her ‘fuzzy green socks’ to beat the cold in LA; See PHOTO
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

From sharing stunning pictures to lunch date video, Sunny Leone always makes sure to keep her Instagram filled with interesting posts. She loves to keep her fans updated with her day-to-day routine. Recently, the actress took to her social media handle to share a picture of her in which she looks cute in green socks. In the picture, Sunny can be seen wearing a yellow t-shirt paired with denim and posing for the camera while sitting on a chair. However, her ‘fuzzy green socks’ have stolen the show.

The actress has also mentioned in her post that it is too cold in LA and that is why she has taken out her socks. While sharing the picture, she wrote, “Super cold in la now!! The fuzzy green socks are out! Lol.” Sunny is currently spending quality time with her family in the US. In one of her posts, she mentioned that now she is gearing up to get back to work.

Take a look at Sunny Leone's latest post here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Super cold in LA now!! The fuzzy green socks are out! Lol

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on

Sunny Leone is known for films like Jism 2, Ek Paheli Leela, One Night Stand and more. She got married to Daniel Weber in January 2011. Sunny and her husband adopted Nisha Kaur Weber in 2017. Later, in 2018, their twins, Noah and Asher were born via surrogacy.

Also Read: Sunny Leone enjoys lunch with 'hot date' Daniel Weber: Nice to be out to get some fresh air; See Photo

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Sunny Leone Instagram

You may like these
Sunny Leone shares a cute photo with husband Daniel Weber on his birthday: Thank you for being the best dad
Sunny Leone enjoys lunch with 'hot date' Daniel Weber: Nice to be out to get some fresh air; See Photo
Sunny Leone wishes daughter Nisha on her 5th birthday: Hope with your love we can change one person at a time
Sunny Leone has daughter Nisha Kaur as her little helper while making a painting: Working together as a team
Sunny Leone posts a cryptic note about ‘world drama’; Did she take a sly dig at Kangana Ranaut for naming her?
Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli to Urmila: Same mafia who hail Sunny Leone, why being porn star is derogatory?

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement