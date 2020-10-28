Sunny Leone strikes a pose as she brings out her ‘fuzzy green socks’ to beat the cold in LA; See PHOTO

Sunny Leone took to her social media handle to share a picture of her in which she looks super cute in green socks. Take a look.

From sharing stunning pictures to lunch date video, always makes sure to keep her Instagram filled with interesting posts. She loves to keep her fans updated with her day-to-day routine. Recently, the actress took to her social media handle to share a picture of her in which she looks cute in green socks. In the picture, Sunny can be seen wearing a yellow t-shirt paired with denim and posing for the camera while sitting on a chair. However, her ‘fuzzy green socks’ have stolen the show.

The actress has also mentioned in her post that it is too cold in LA and that is why she has taken out her socks. While sharing the picture, she wrote, “Super cold in la now!! The fuzzy green socks are out! Lol.” Sunny is currently spending quality time with her family in the US. In one of her posts, she mentioned that now she is gearing up to get back to work.

Take a look at Sunny Leone's latest post here:

Sunny Leone is known for films like Jism 2, Ek Paheli Leela, One Night Stand and more. She got married to Daniel Weber in January 2011. Sunny and her husband adopted Nisha Kaur Weber in 2017. Later, in 2018, their twins, Noah and Asher were born via surrogacy.

