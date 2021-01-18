  1. Home
Sunny Leone surprises Vikram Bhatt with her acting skills

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt claims he is stunned by Sunny Leones acting and stunts in his upcoming web-series Anamika. he says Sunny has taken all by surprise.
Mumbai
Sunny Is currently shooting for Anamika, an action drama directed by Bhatt. The series contains Gun F action, which is mostly performed by Sunny.

 
 
 
 
 
 

"Sunny has taken all of us by surprise. She is performing most of her action scenes by herself. It's fantastic that it all comes out naturally on screen. She is really confident and that has come out beautifully," Bhatt said.

Produced under the banner of Loneranger by Vikram Bhatt and Krishna Bhatt. The 10-episode series also stars Sonnalli Seygall. The series is currently being shot in Mumbai and is set to release on MX player.

Credits :IANS

