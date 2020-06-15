Sunny Leone on Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise: I hope you found the happiness you deserve

As Sushant Singh Rajput passes away, Sunny Leone expressed her shock and grief on the actor's death and spoke about depression and staying positive.

Sushant Singh Rajput's demise has come as an utter shock to the film industry and millions of his fans as the actor committed suicide. He featured in numerous projects which included Kai Po Che!, MS Dhoni, PK, Byomkesh Bakshi and more. Sushant was last seen on the big screen in Chhichhore. Paired opposite , Sushant won hearts with his portrayal of Ani. The news of the young and talented actor's sudden demise has sent shock waves all across. Not only Bollywood but even the TV and the sports fraternity are in deep shock over Sushant's sudden demise.

After , Farah Khan, , Kiara Advani and others expressed their grief and shock on hearing this news, has also paid her condolences on social media. Sharing a picture of RIP, the actress wrote, "I feel so sad to hear this news today. Didn’t know what to say or write because of this over whelming feeling of sadness for someone I did not know. (Trying to understand why still) I see a lot of people giving advice to people about depression and staying positive. Well sometimes it’s impossible to smile...impossible to laugh...to see or feel happiness...to find the good."

(Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide: Govinda, Karan Johar, Kangana Ranaut mourn the actor's demise)

She added, "We all have these feelings but there are some that can’t move forward and turn the page. So to say “stay positive” I feel is a little insensitive to those people that need professional help or the help from their friends and family. I’m sorry @sushantsinghrajput that your last option in this world was to take your own life. But I hope you found the happiness you deserve even though the ones you left behind will forever be sad you are no more. My love and heart goes to the family and friends who will never see you again. God bless you and your family. RIP."

For the uninitiated, Rajput started his career with television serials. His debut show was Star Plus's romantic drama Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil in the year 2008. He made his film debut in the buddy drama Kai Po Che! in the year 2013. Just a week ago, Sushant's former manager Disha Salian had committed suicide in Mumbai. The actor had mourned her demise on social media. The actor had written, "It’s such a devastating news. My deepest condolences to Disha’s family and friends. May your soul rest in peace.”

Take a look at Sunny Leone's post:

Credits :Instagram

