Sunny Leone takes her kids Nisha, Noah and Asher to fire station for a lesson on fire safety; See Photo

Sunny Leone shared glimpses of her kids Nisha, Noah and Asher at the fire station for a lesson on fire safety and thanked the firefighters for teaching her kids and making them happy.
Sunny Leone went to Los Angeles a few months ago and has been living there amid COVID-19. The actress who is an avid social media user keeps her fans and followers up to date about her daily routines. Most recently, Sunny took to her social media profile and shared a picture from their family outing to the fire station. She thanked the fire station workers for teaching her kids about fire safety and making them happy. 

Taking to her Instagram profile, Sunny shared a family picture of them in front of a firetruck and captioned it, “Can’t thank them enough for teaching the kids about fire safety and also making them so happy. Some things in life are priceless and this moment was one of them. Selfless community helpers showing kindness to our family! Thank you station 88!! @dirrty99.” Sunny Leone, her husband Daniel Weber, kids Nisha, Asher and Noah looked happy as ever in a picture-perfect family moment that was captured post their fire safety lesson. 

Here is Sunny Leone's post: 

Sunny has been actively sharing glimpses from her time outdoors in LA. As a family, they have been taking trips to the zoo, parks and beaches. Earlier this week during Raksha Bandhan, Sunny Leone took to her Instagram profile and shared a series of pictures of her kids celebrating the festival. She captioned her post saying, “Happy Raksha Bandhan to all our brothers and sisters out there.”

ALSO READ: Sunny Leone shares cute post of daughter Nisha celebrating Rakhi with brothers Asher and Noah; See Photos

Credits :Instagram

