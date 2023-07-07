Parineeti Chopra, Sunny Leone, Tamannaah Bhatia and other celebs join Threads; Here's what they posted

The world of social media is abuzz with the launch of Threads, a new app by Meta, the parent company of Instagram. This app has swiftly captured the attention of Bollywood celebrities, who are eagerly joining and engaging in fascinating conversations on the platform. Prominent stars such as Sunny Leone, Tamannaah Bhatia, Parineeti Chopra, and Diljit Dosanjh have already made waves on Threads, creating an exciting buzz.

Bollywood celebrities active on Threads

Sunny Leone made a bold entrance on Threads, announcing her arrival with a bikini photo from her recent vacation. Playfully sharing, "Just setting up my thread," she delighted her followers with the sizzling picture.

Parineeti Chopra, known for her candidness, expressed her initial confusion and excitement about the app. Sharing her thoughts, she said, "Does anyone else feel like it’s the first day of school when you don’t understand what’s happening but are still excited? Or is it just me? Okay, #HelloThreads."

Diljit Dosanjh, on the other hand, kept it simple by stating, "Landed on Threads," indicating his presence on the platform.

Tamannaah Bhatia, another Bollywood actress, joined the app and eagerly wrote, "I’m th(ready) for this #Let’sgo."

Other Bollywood stars such as Mrunal Thakur, Riteish Deshmukh, Madhuri Dixit, Masaba Gupta, and Vikrant Massey have also joined Threads.

Threads vs Twitter

The launch of Threads has sparked a frenzy, with more than 10 million downloads occurring in less than seven hours. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg himself shared his vision for Threads, expressing the desire to create a public conversations app with over 1 billion users. He acknowledged that while Twitter has had the opportunity to achieve this, they have not been able to fully capitalize on it. Zuckerberg remains hopeful that Threads will succeed in filling this gap.

With the star power of Bollywood celebrities and the increasing number of prominent figures from various fields joining Threads on its inaugural day, it is evident that the app has made a promising start. As Threads and Twitter engage in intense competition, it will be interesting to observe how these platforms evolve and attract users in the future.

For now, Bollywood fans can look forward to exciting updates, engaging discussions, and behind-the-scenes glimpses as their favorite celebrities make their mark on Threads.

