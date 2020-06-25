Sunny Leone thanks hubby Daniel Weber for taking her & their kids to Lake Balboa for a fun outing; See Photos

Sunny Leone has fun time with her kids Nisha, Noah, Asher and husband Daniel Weber as they go for an outing to Lake Balboa.

In mid of May, due to the increase in the number of Coronavirus cases in India, along with her three kids Nisha Kaur Weber, Noah Weber and Asher Weber and hubby Daniel Weber flew to Los Angeles. The actress had revealed that she had the opportunity to take her children where they felt they would be safer against this invisible killer “corona virus”, hence she flew to a secret garden in Los Angeles. Since then the actress is having a gala time with her family and has been sharing about the same on her social media account.

Today, Sunny treated fans with a few pictures of her from her latest outing to Lake Balboa with her kids and hubby. In the first photo, we can see Sunny posing for the camera wearing a mask on her face. She has also shared pictures of her kids Nisha, Noah and Asher having some fun time at Lake Balboa. The last picture is of Sunny posing for a selfie with her hubby Daniel enjoying a boat ride. Sharing the pictures, Sunny wrote, "So much fun finding a new place to take the kids and keep them away from people :) @dirrty99 good job baby finding this place! Lake Balboa!"

Recently, Sunny had shared a photograph of herself sporting a beautiful powder coloured summer dress. The picture seems to have been taken on her terrace. "Nothing beats the California sun and fresh air!" she captioned the image. The actress has also been picking her own vegetables from a farm and visiting an animal learning centre, where she was seen feeding a giraffe. From cooking to working out, Sunny has been updating followers of the titbit of their quarantine period.

